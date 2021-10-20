Joc Pederson left Chipper Jones fitting gift before traveling to Los Angeles

Joc Pederson left Chipper Jones a fitting gift before leaving Atlanta to travel to Los Angeles for the road games in the NLCS.

TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi reported during Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday that Pederson left a pearl necklace outside Jones’ house before leaving for LA.

Shehadi reported the situation as fact, though Jones seemed to be joking in his Instagram post.

Pederson’s pearl necklace has been one of the big stories this postseason. The outfielder, who was acquired in a trade with the Cubs during the season, has been hot at the plate. He has three home runs and seven RBIs in just six postseason games with Atlanta. He’s looking to lead the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995 when Jones’ team won it.

So what’s the deal? Pederson has been wearing a pearl necklace while batting. He has been coy about the reason why but gave an explanation a few weeks ago.

Photo: Aug 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson (22) reacts after flying out during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports