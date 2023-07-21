Joe Buck drops big hint about calling baseball games again

Joe Buck’s career calling baseball seemingly ended when he decided to move to ESPN to handle “Monday Night Football” duties, but it sounds like there is one aspect of it that he is starting to miss.

Buck recently appeared on “The Zone with Jason Anderson” on 810 WHB radio in Kansas City and admitted he missed calling baseball locally, hinting that it was something he might like to return to in the future.

“You know what I miss? I miss how I started,” Buck said, via Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “I miss doing local baseball. I miss putting on a headset and being the eyes and ears of Cardinal fans, Royal fans, Rangers fans, whatever. That’s more fun than being Switzerland and getting all the junk that comes with it.”

Buck is referencing his former role as FOX’s national baseball announcer, when he was frequently criticized by fans for perceived bias despite his neutrality.

Previously, Buck had said he was done calling national baseball, but that he would probably get the itch to do local games again. It sounds like that might already be happening. While the bulk of the regular season does not interfere with his NFL commitments, it doesn’t sound like he necessarily wants this to be a full-time job anyway.