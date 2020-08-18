Joe Maddon defends Giants pitcher throwing at Mike Trout’s head

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Shaun Anderson found some backing from an unlikely source after buzzing the tower on Mike Trout Tuesday.

Anderson pitched the ninth inning of the Giants’ 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The first batter he faced was Trout. His second pitch went by Trout’s head, as did his 2-2 pitch.

Shaun Anderson all up near Trout's head pic.twitter.com/G6IxGEofbf — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 18, 2020

Trout was concerned and wondered if Anderson was throwing at him intentionally. He ended up walking in the at-bat, later advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout.

After the game, Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Anderson was wild because of inexperience and that there was no malicious intent behind the pitches.

“That’s just a young man that’s not ready to be here, that’s all that is. There’s nothing malicious about it,” Maddon said, via Rhett Bollinger. “It could even have been that he was intimidated by Mike being in the batter’s box.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler also said it was unintentional and that Anderson was rusty from not pitching in five days.

Are you buying their explanation?