Identity of fan who threw sex toy at WNBA game revealed

The culprit behind the WNBA’s recent “mean green” spectacle has finally been identified.

Police in College Park, Ga. have identified 23-year-old Delbert Carver as the fan who allegedly threw a sex toy onto the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Carver was arrested over the incident and is now facing charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

After being booked into Clark County Jail, Carver was released Sunday night on an undisclosed bond and is now facing an upcoming court hearing on a to-be-determined date. In an affidavit, Carter allegedly told authorities that he was attending the game with a group of friends and that “this was supposed to be a joke and this joke [was] supposed to go viral.”

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries-Dream Game at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga. last Tuesday (which the Valkyries won 77-75). The sex toy, a neon-green dildo, came flying onto the court in the final minute of play and caused a brief stoppage (see the video here). On Saturday, the WNBA announced that an arrest had been made in the case and warned that any repeat incident would result in a minimum one-year ban from WNBA games (on top of any potential criminal penalties).

A repeat incident actually did occur though during a game on Friday between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. An almost identical neon-green dildo was thrown onto the court during the middle of live play in the third quarter and caused a delay as well.

ESPN asked Chicago police if an arrest had been made in that case, to which the Chicago police responded that “we don’t see a call of service for that incident.”