Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna has changed her name following wedding

Travis Hunter is at training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and preparing for his first season in the NFL. The No. 2 overall pick has had a busy year that included him winning the Heisman Trophy, going No. 2 in April’s draft, and getting married to wife Leanna Lenee in May.

Both Travis and Leanna had deactivated their social media profiles in December after feeling like the spotlight was getting too intense. The two have since rejoined social media, and Leanna’s Instagram profile has an interesting change. Her name is now listed as Leanna Hunter, which is her married name.

Travis got Leanna quite the wedding gift upon their marriage. He cut the ribbon to reveal a customized Mercedes-Benz SUV for her to drive.

Despite all the negative attention the two battled during Hunter’s final year in college at Colorado, the two seem to be happy and able to deal with being in the public eye.

“Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old,” Hunter wrote on his Instagram post after the two got married.

Travis and Leanna began dating as teenagers and are now married three years later.

The big question now that surrounds Hunter is how he will be used as a rookie. The Jags intend on having him play both wide receiver and cornerback. Based on what Liam Coen has said, it seems like Hunter will have a big role in 2025.