Another sex toy thrown at WNBA game appears to hit Sophie Cunningham

The WNBA has yet to put an end to all the phallic shenanigans that have been disrupting games for over a week.

Tuesday’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks came to a brief halt just before halftime inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. A fan threw a neon-green sex toy onto the WNBA court as Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was shooting free throws with 2:05 left in the first half.

The green dildo appeared to graze the foot of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who had an animated reaction when she realized what the item was. Plum kicked the item into the baseline.

A third green dildo has been thrown at a WNBA game! This time in LA. Atlanta, Chicago and LA now. It appears the dildo may have lightly grazed Sophie Cunningham who tweeted not to hit players with the dildos. This is an all time story. This league! pic.twitter.com/zlXUGeOCFf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2025

Tuesday’s stoppage marked the third such incident of a green sex toy being thrown onto the court during a live WNBA game. Cunningham previously begged fans to put an end to the disturbing trend.

The first instance occurred last Tuesday during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. The perpetrator was eventually caught and arrested.

It happened again Friday when the Valkyries took on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., leading to jokes from WNBA players such as Angel Reese.

But after three occurrences, the WNBA probably doesn’t see it as a laughing matter.