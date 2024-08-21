Former NL MVP announces his retirement

A former NL MVP has announced his retirement.

Joey Votto announced via his Instagram page on Wednesday that he has retired.

“That’s it. I’m done. I am officially retired from baseball,” Votto said in a video he shared to Instagram.

Votto’s video announcement was accompanied by a post in which Votto wrote a lengthy farewell/thank you note.

“Thank you to my parents, Wendy and Joe, for giving me everything I needed to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional baseball player. Thank you to my brother, Tyler Votto, for throwing me wiffle balls for all those years (ha ha, you are the best. I had to write this.). To Warren and Nick for the years of hitting together as high schooler’s. The Etobicoke community for supporting me as a youth player. Oakville, Queensway, Kingsway, Bloordale, Thunderbirds, and Bob Smyth and the Etobicoke Rangers for raising me as a youth baseball player. Mark Capone is STILL better.

“As a pro, Leon Roberts and Freddie Benavides were my guys. They made me who I was as a pro player. Thank you to them!

“As a major league player, Dusty Baker and Scott Rolen taught me how to be a pro’s pro. My man Jay Bruce, can you run? can you hit? can you throw? Then go play. So many great teammates.

“Now-a you’re loose.” – Geno 🫸🫷🫸🫷

1 am hitting off a tee at GABP with M Lincoln

“Sometimes you gotta take your medicine.” – Mesoraco

Paul?

“Hello Niño” – La Piedra

“Sometimes you lose” Philly Woo

Sup Bash Bro – Adam Duvall

Hello Richard!

“Got an iron?” Griffey Jr

Tokki 1

MJ the 🐐

Smokestacks 🎯

“GOAT-y”

“Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt.

“Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you.

“Finally, to the MLB fans. You energized me with your cheers, I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage.

“I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here.

“I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind.

“Thank you for everything.”

The retirement announcement from Votto is not too surprising. The 40-year-old had trouble finding a job all winter and ended up signing a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Canada native hurt his ankle in spring training and struggled during his time in the minors. Votto batted just .143 in 15 Triple-A games this year.

Votto leaves the game having put together a fantastic 17-year MLB career. He won NL MVP in 2010, made six All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove. Known for his batting eye at the plate, Votto led the NL in walks five times and on-base percentage seven times.

If there is one positive to Votto failing to make the majors this year, it’s that he ends his career having only played for one MLB team — the Cincinnati Reds.