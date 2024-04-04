A’s owner has ridiculous quote about team’s Sacramento move

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher is already loathed by the team’s fans, and his remarks on Thursday at the team’s announcement of their temporary move to Sacramento will only anger them further.

Fisher spoke at an event at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, confirming that the team will temporarily relocate there starting next season until their new stadium in Las Vegas is ready. Fisher said the park, which only seats 14,000, will become the most intimate environment in Major League Baseball.

The A’s owner proceeded to go a step further, saying he was looking forward to seeing MLB stars like Aaron Judge hit home runs there.

John Fisher calls Sutter Health Park "the most intimate park in Major League Baseball". He says he can't wait to watch the MLB's top stars like Aaron Judge hit home runs here. pic.twitter.com/DRIymos0yC — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 4, 2024

In case you forgot, Judge plays for the New York Yankees, not the A’s. Fisher is essentially sharing his excitement at the prospect of opposing players hitting home runs against his team. No wonder even former players are willing to speak out against him.

The temporary move will have the Athletics playing in what is certainly a much smaller park than they or anyone else will be used to at the MLB level. For better or worse, Fisher is correct about the environment being a very intimate one.