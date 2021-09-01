John Smoltz, Al Leiter will not be in MLB Network studio over vaccine decision

Neither John Smoltz nor Al Leiter will be in the MLB Network studio moving forward over their vaccine decision, according to a report.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that MLB Network has mandated all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 1. Both Smoltz and Leiter, who are studio analysts for the network, refused to get the vaccine, the report says.

MLB Network reached compromises with both men over their decisions. They will each appear during shows from remote locations. Smoltz will also still call a playoff game for the network.

Smoltz, 54, also serves as the lead analyst for FOX’s MLB game coverage. Leiter, 55, is also a former pitcher. He has been with MLB Network since its inception in 2009.