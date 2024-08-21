Ex-announcer John Sterling has brutal take on Yankees’ chances

Former New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling made a guest appearance on the team’s television broadcast Tuesday, and his comments about the state of the team were surprisingly critical.

Sterling was asked by television announcer Michael Kay if anything about the 2024 Yankees has surprised him. Sterling took the opportunity to offer a very pessimistic outlook on the Yankees, criticizing the offense and bullpen for their poor seasons.

John Sterling used his half inning in the booth to air out some thoughts on this Yankees team: "So many of the guys haven't hit… The bullpen has been so poor… Torres not hitting. Volpe really not hitting and DJ not hitting." pic.twitter.com/4foMRACijl — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 21, 2024

“The fact that surprised me is that so many of the guys haven’t hit,” Sterling said. “Obviously, not (Juan) Soto and (Aaron) Judge — and that the bullpen has been so poor. I’m a little surprised at that. The bullpen, which has always been a Yankee staple — of course, we were spoiled by Mariano (Rivera). We’re looking for another one, but I don’t like our chances.

“Aren’t you surprised that, you look at your lineup card, Torres not hitting, Volpe really not hitting, DJ not hitting? It’s really hurt, because with Soto and Judge, wow, what an offense they could have.”

Sterling’s assessment is harsh, but it’s hard to argue with it. The team lacks a shutdown bullpen, and players with histories of hitting are not getting it done. That the Yankees are 73-53 in spite of all that is pretty remarkable in itself.

Sterling retired in April due to health concerns. Clearly, he still keeps up with the Yankees, but he obviously does not like what he’s seen.