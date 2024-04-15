Report: Legendary Yankees announcer John Sterling to make big announcement

Legendary New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling is reportedly set to make a major announcement about his future this week.

Sterling is planning to hold a news conference on Friday in which he will announce his future plans, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Yankees and WFAN officials reportedly believe Sterling will announce his immediate retirement due to health concerns.

Sterling confirmed that he will hold the news conference, but refused to confirm any retirement announcement. The 85-year-old has long been reluctant to step away, though he did cut back on his road schedule for the 2024 season. Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari are splitting much of the Yankees’ road schedule on the radio this year, and would likely replace Sterling if he does announce his retirement.

Though his style can be divisive, Sterling is one of the most recognizable broadcasters in baseball. He has been calling Yankee games on the radio since 1989 and is well-known for his player-specific home run calls and euphoric manner of announcing Yankee victories. Sterling has sometimes been criticized for mischaracterizing certain plays, a habit that some would say has gotten worse in recent years.

Sterling went 30 years without missing a game between 1989 and 2019, but his health issues have increased in recent years. It sounds like that, more than anything else, may be what pushes him into retirement.