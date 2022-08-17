Jonathan Papelbon has profane message for Fernando Tatis Jr., father

Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement.

Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.

“Bruh somebody in @Padres organization tell Sr and Jr to shut the f–k up! He used an anabolic steroid. Sr says millions of people are going to stop watching baseball?? Wrong they gonna stop watching your cheating son. Who is more of a dumb-ss Sr or Jr?? #DumbandDumber,” Papelbon wrote (tweet edited by LBS to remove profanity).

The excuses have been flowing non-stop to protect and defend Tatis since he was suspended 80 games by MLB for using an anabolic steroid. Both of Tatis’ parents have come up with excuses to defend their son. David Ortiz was critical of MLB and called for Tatis to receive superstar treatment. Pedro Martinez also partially blamed MLB for Tatis using the substance.

Based on Papelbon’s comment and what several Padres teammates said, more people are incredulous with Tatis than deflecting blame.

Papelbon pitched in MLB for 12 seasons, making six All-Star teams. He was a longtime teammate of Ortiz on the Red Sox and won the World Series in 2007.