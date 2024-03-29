Jordan Montgomery reportedly had surprising stance on playing for Red Sox

After an offseason of waiting, Jordan Montgomery has officially signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ending a bizarre free agent saga. Part of the reason he waited so long may have been some pickiness about his destination, as evidenced by one new report about his links to the Boston Red Sox.

Despite being repeatedly linked to the Red Sox, Montgomery was not interested in signing there, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The reason is just as surprising: Montgomery wants to play for a winner, and was not sold on the Red Sox after two straight fifth-place finishes in the AL East.

Montgomery’s wife is a medical student in Boston, and there was some thought that it might help steer Montgomery to the Red Sox. That obviously was never the case if this was the pitcher’s attitude.

Ultimately, Montgomery got a one-year deal to play for the Diamondbacks, who won the National League pennant last year. He will have another crack at the open market after the 2024 season, as long as he fulfills one clause in his contract.