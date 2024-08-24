Jordan Montgomery makes brutally honest admission about his free agency

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery is reflecting on his disastrous free agency amid a highly disappointing season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Montgomery was expected to be a $100 million pitcher last offseason and land a multi-year contract, but remained unsigned well into spring training. He had to settle for a one year, $25 million pact with Arizona that contains a vesting option for 2025.

This week, Montgomery admitted there had been other interest, and that he had spoken to the Boston Red Sox during his free agency. Nothing came of it, an outcome that he firmly blamed on his former agent Scott Boras.

“I had a Zoom call with (the Red Sox), that’s really all I know. It went good,” Montgomery said, via Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. “I don’t know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I’m just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it.”

Montgomery was linked to the Red Sox frequently during free agency, but it sounds like Boras overplayed his hand. Montgomery was far from the only player who had that experience, as Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger also remained unsigned for much of the offseason before taking short-term deals. Montgomery even went as far as to fire Boras and get a new agent after the fiasco.

While the other three Boras free agents have salvaged their seasons, Montgomery’s has been a mess from start to finish, and he lost his job in the rotation on Friday.