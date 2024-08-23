Diamondbacks demote big offseason addition

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday effectively admitted that their big offseason addition has been a massive failure.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that pitcher Jordan Montgomery is being moved to the bullpen. The move will allow Ryne Nelson to keep his spot in the rotation after outpitching Montgomery.

Per manager Torey Lovullo, the @Dbacks will shift Jordan Montgomery to the bullpen. Ryne Nelson will stay in rotation. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) August 23, 2024

Montgomery was supposed to reinforce the Arizona rotation as they made another run at the World Series. The team has held up its end of the bargain, as they are well-positioned to make the playoffs, but Montgomery has not contributed at all. In 19 starts, he has posted a 6.44 ERA, and opponents are hitting an unfathomable .315 against him on the year. It has been brutal for some time, with fans having turned against him weeks ago.

Montgomery was a Scott Boras client who did not get the contract he wanted and wound up having to sign a one-year deal with a vesting option on March 26, just before the start of the season. That option did vest once Montgomery made ten starts for Arizona, so they will have him again next year whether they like it or not. Unsurprisingly, Montgomery has sought new agents in the wake of his disastrous offseason.

Several Boras clients, including Montgomery and Blake Snell, misplayed the market and were forced to take short-term offers late in the spring, disrupting their regular prep work. While Snell was able to turn his season around, it never happened for Montgomery.