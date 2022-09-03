 Skip to main content
Jordan Montgomery shades Yankees over trade to Cardinals

September 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jordan Montgomery throwing a pitch

Sep 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (48) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees’ decision to trade Jordan Montgomery at the deadline has worked out nicely for Montgomery, and the pitcher rubbed some salt in the wound on Friday.

The Yankees surprised many by trading Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery has thrived with the Cardinals, while the Yankees have struggled, partly because of the team’s pitching.

On Friday, Montgomery was asked about improvements he’d made since the trade from the Yankees. Montgomery’s response basically acted like the Yankees had never existed.

“What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about,” Montgomery said. “I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page and I’m excited to be here.”

Ouch. Then again, the Yankees had that treatment coming. The deal certainly may have motivated Montgomery to show the Yankees what they lost.

Since joining St. Louis, Montgomery is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA. Bader, meanwhile, has yet to play for the Yankees, having been sidelined by a foot injury. No wonder Yankees players apparently had a strong reaction to the deal.

