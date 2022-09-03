Jordan Montgomery shades Yankees over trade to Cardinals

The New York Yankees’ decision to trade Jordan Montgomery at the deadline has worked out nicely for Montgomery, and the pitcher rubbed some salt in the wound on Friday.

The Yankees surprised many by trading Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery has thrived with the Cardinals, while the Yankees have struggled, partly because of the team’s pitching.

On Friday, Montgomery was asked about improvements he’d made since the trade from the Yankees. Montgomery’s response basically acted like the Yankees had never existed.

#STLCards LHP Jordan Montgomery was asked about his improvements since being traded by the #Yankees. He said: “What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.” — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) September 3, 2022

“What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about,” Montgomery said. “I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page and I’m excited to be here.”

Ouch. Then again, the Yankees had that treatment coming. The deal certainly may have motivated Montgomery to show the Yankees what they lost.

Since joining St. Louis, Montgomery is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA. Bader, meanwhile, has yet to play for the Yankees, having been sidelined by a foot injury. No wonder Yankees players apparently had a strong reaction to the deal.