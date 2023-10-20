Jose Altuve makes curious decision during ALCS Game 5

Jose Altuve made a curious decision during Game 5 of the ALCS between his Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday.

Altuve was batting against Jordan Montgomery with runners on the corners, two outs, and his Astros leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth. Rather than swing looking for a big hit, Altuve tried a surprise move. The 2017 AL MVP tried to put down a drag bunt for a hit.

Altuve’s bat dipped low and he popped one up with backspin in front of the plate, making for an easy play for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. Heim fielded the ball and threw out Altuve at first to end the inning.

Jordan Montgomery gets out of the inning after Jose Altuve bunts with two outs 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/KkFNjkd7Kl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Altuve had been 5-for-9 over the previous two games, which should have given him confidence to hit. But he had been struggling in the postseason prior to that. He was also 0-for-2 in the game against Montgomery prior to the bunt.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said during an in-game interview that he liked Altuve’s bunt attempt. He said that Altuve had been practicing the bunt and said that just a better bunt would have resulted in an easy hit since the infield was back.

Even if that is the case, it feels like Altuve may have let the Rangers off the hook by dropping one down rather than swinging away.