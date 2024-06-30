Jose Altuve ejected after brutal missed call by umpires

Jose Altuve was ejected from Sunday’s game between his Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. after protesting a missed call by the umpires.

Altuve was batting with runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the 7th inning with his Astros leading the Mets 4-2. He swung at a 1-1 pitch and fouled it off his front foot, but the umpires didn’t realize that the ball had hit Altuve. The ball had rolled into fair territory, making for an easy inning-ending out for the Mets.

You can see the ball hitting off Altuve’s foot in these videos:

How often do you see Jose Altuve get this angry and then ejected (by a rookie umpire.) Ridiculous sequence where the umpires missed Altuve fouling a ball off of his foot with runners at 2nd & third and two outs. The ball ruled in play for the final out of the inning. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/vDQorFKNcc — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) June 30, 2024

Here is another angle:

Altuve certainly reacted as if the ball hit his foot pic.twitter.com/zS5goxzL2M — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 30, 2024

Altuve blew up on the umpires over their missed call, which occurred during a run-scoring opportunity for Houston. The typically even-keeled second baseman was enraged over the missed call.

Jose Altuve was frustrated with the call and has been ejected pic.twitter.com/XZgQiWrdnJ — SNY (@SNYtv) June 30, 2024

Mauricio Dubon moved to second base after Altuve was tossed. The Mets added two more runs in the bottom of the 7th on a 2-run home run by Brandon Nimmo to tie the game.