Jose Altuve ejected after brutal missed call by umpires

June 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jose Altuve holds up his bat

Jose Altuve was ejected from Sunday’s game between his Houston Astros and the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. after protesting a missed call by the umpires.

Altuve was batting with runners on second and third and two outs in the top of the 7th inning with his Astros leading the Mets 4-2. He swung at a 1-1 pitch and fouled it off his front foot, but the umpires didn’t realize that the ball had hit Altuve. The ball had rolled into fair territory, making for an easy inning-ending out for the Mets.

You can see the ball hitting off Altuve’s foot in these videos:

Here is another angle:

Altuve blew up on the umpires over their missed call, which occurred during a run-scoring opportunity for Houston. The typically even-keeled second baseman was enraged over the missed call.

Mauricio Dubon moved to second base after Altuve was tossed. The Mets added two more runs in the bottom of the 7th on a 2-run home run by Brandon Nimmo to tie the game.

Jose Altuve
