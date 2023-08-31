Josh Donaldson could land with NL playoff team?

The New York Yankees’ trash may end up being another team’s treasure.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Brewers are considering signing free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. Rosenthal adds that Milwaukee would only owe Donaldson a pro-rated share of the league minimum salary.

The Brewers are sitting pretty right now at 74-59 (a full three game lead in the NL Central). But they have been getting next to nothing out of their third base spot with starter Andrew Monasterio hitting .211 in August and backup Brian Anderson at .224 for the entire season.

The former AL MVP Donaldson would nonetheless be a dice roll for Milwaukee. He batted .207 over his two seasons as a Yankee, was often injured, and became an increasingly radioactive presence in the clubhouse before finally being released earlier this week. But with only a portion of the minimum salary at risk, it might be a worthwhile gamble for the Brew Crew.