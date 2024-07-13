Ex-Yankee goes off on Orioles fan in social media post

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles is escalating again this season, and an unlikely figure poured some gasoline on it Saturday.

Former Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson went off on an Orioles fan on X early Saturday. The Orioles fan was discussing Friday’s on-field incident, which saw Orioles manager Brandon Hyde challenge the Yankee dugout after Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head with a pitch. The fan blamed the Yankees for “chirping” at Hyde from the dugout, which was cited as unsportsmanlike and the reason “everyone hates your team.”

Donaldson, who spent parts of two seasons with the Yankees, jumped in with a scorching take in response.

No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning. First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will be a Yankee,Dodger,or Red Sox. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) July 13, 2024

“No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning,” Donaldson wrote. “First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will be a Yankee, Dodger, or Red Sox.”

Donaldson’s point, essentially, is that the deep-pocketed Yankees will always have upper hand over teams like the Orioles that are not known for big spending. That shot at the end — that eventually, the Orioles’ young stars will become too expensive for the team to keep — is pretty vicious, especially since Donaldson came up with and eventually left the notoriously thrifty Oakland Athletics. Orioles fans are going to hate that notion.

The Orioles and Yankees have gotten heated with each other more than once this season. Donaldson may not have any current ties to the Yankees, but he is clearly more than happy to pile on while tensions are high between the two teams.