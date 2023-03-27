Umpire Randy Rosenberg ejected JT Realmuto for ridiculous reason

It may still be spring training, but at least one umpire is already attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

Home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejected Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto from Monday’s game against Toronto for a pretty minor offense. Realmuto held his glove out for a new baseball, and when Rosenberg did not deliver it to him immediately, the catcher put the glove back down.

Realmuto seemed to think Rosenberg was throwing the baseball straight to the mound. However, Rosenberg took it as a sign of disrespect and tossed Realmuto.

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023

Realmuto was not even looking back at Rosenberg. This just looks like a classic example of umpire overreaction.

This is not the first umpire we’ve heard about during spring. Hopefully that is not a sign of things to come once the regular season starts.