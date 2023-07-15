Juan Soto makes embarrassing error after slowest home run trot ever

Juan Soto committed an embarrassing error on Friday night in Philadelphia, not long after recording the slowest home run trot of his career.

Soto hit a 2-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put his San Diego Padres up 8-1 on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Padres outfielder proceded to take a slow trip around the bases.

According to MLB.com reporter Todd Zolecki, the 32.2 seconds it took Soto to round the bases marked the longest home run trot of Soto’s career.

If you thought Juan Soto's home run trot was slow, it was. 32.2 seconds to round the bases. It was the slowest home run trot of his career, and the 10th slowest in baseball this season. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 15, 2023

Phillies fans were not happy with Soto over the slow trot and let him hear it in the bottom of the inning. Pinch hitter Drew Ellis hit a deep fly ball to left field with a runner on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Soto, who may have been rattled by the fans, misplayed the ball and dropped it, allowing Alec Bohm to score and Ellis to reach second.

Juan Soto you are a Phillie pic.twitter.com/Z0zTUNe6hK — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 15, 2023

That was pretty embarrassing, though Soto seems to commit ugly errors in the field a few times per season. At least his Padres started the second half of the season well with an 8-3 win.