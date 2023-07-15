 Skip to main content
Juan Soto makes embarrassing error after slowest home run trot ever

July 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Juan Soto drops a ball in the outfield

Juan Soto committed an embarrassing error on Friday night in Philadelphia, not long after recording the slowest home run trot of his career.

Soto hit a 2-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put his San Diego Padres up 8-1 on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Padres outfielder proceded to take a slow trip around the bases.

According to MLB.com reporter Todd Zolecki, the 32.2 seconds it took Soto to round the bases marked the longest home run trot of Soto’s career.

Phillies fans were not happy with Soto over the slow trot and let him hear it in the bottom of the inning. Pinch hitter Drew Ellis hit a deep fly ball to left field with a runner on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Soto, who may have been rattled by the fans, misplayed the ball and dropped it, allowing Alec Bohm to score and Ellis to reach second.

That was pretty embarrassing, though Soto seems to commit ugly errors in the field a few times per season. At least his Padres started the second half of the season well with an 8-3 win.

Juan Soto
