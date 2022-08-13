Juan Soto had great gesture for Nats employees

10 days removed from a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, he was back in Washington on Friday night. Thanks in part to a scheduling quirk, Soto was able to reunite with his former Nationals teammates and express his thanks to the city and the organization.

“There’s just a lot of emotions, a lot of feelings that I have in this stadium,” Soto said, via the Washington Post. “A lot of memories that I’ve had in the past, so it feels pretty good to be back and see these guys and enjoy the moment. It was some great moments here, but now we just got to keep going on.”

But Soto didn’t return emptyhanded. As he made his way into the park, he carried a pack of envelopes beside him. They were destined for the Nationals’ clubhouse and the team’s many unsung employees.

These were envelopes for the clubbies in the Nationals’ clubhouse. Juan Soto said they always took care of him so he wants to take care of them. https://t.co/zPi2Yy31PW — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) August 12, 2022

What was in those envelopes remains unclear, but the gesture was heartfelt. And it was also reciprocated by the fans, who gave Soto a standing ovation prior to the game and each time he came up to bat.

“I love you all, even if I have another team’s uniform. I am still going to love you guys,” Soto told the fans pregame. “Thank you. You guys made me who I am today.”

Soto finished the game 2-of-6 with one run and one RBI. The Padres won, 10-5.