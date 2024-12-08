Juan Soto keeps being linked to 1 team

The Juan Soto free agency saga has been a huge story this MLB offseason, and things are heating up. There is talk that the 26-year-old is close to signing a long-term deal, one that could eclipse $700 million.

At last check, five teams were involved in the bidding for Soto: the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. But it’s the Mets that keep being mentioned as the team that might land Soto.

According to a very close source, the #Mets have offered a deal worth over $730M for the next 15 years to #JuanSoto, and so far it is the highest offer from any team right now at 12:20 PM pic.twitter.com/aXUOpnRb2l — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) December 7, 2024

MLB reporter Jon Heyman has also said that the Mets and Yankees are involved in the bidding and have pushed the price for Soto higher than $700 million.

While the Mets may have had the leading offer in for Soto as of the time this story was published, that doesn’t mean things cannot change. Another team might be able to jump ahead in the bidding.

Due to how young he is, Soto could be looking at a 15-year contract that would take him through the age of 40. He would be looking at making over $40 million per year on such a contract.

Soto is a four-time All-Star and led the league in runs scored last season with the Yankees. The Yankees are hoping that 2024 won’t be his only season with the team, but the Mets would like to steal him away.