Juan Soto and the Mets gave up the most embarrassing Little League home run

The New York Mets continue to find new and exciting ways to embarrass themselves this season.
The Mets defense gave up a Little League home run to the first batter they faced on Monday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. What looked like a harmless fly ball to left fielder Juan Soto turned into a four-bagger for leadoff hitter George Springer.
Soto let the ball bounce right past him and roll all the way to the fence in left. Mets center fielder AJ Ewing compounded the mistake with a fielding error as he tried to get the ball back to the infield quickly. The 36-year-old Springer never slowed down for a second and scored easily without even a throw from the Mets outfielders.
Another day, same Mets. Juan Soto and A.J. Ewing just turned this routine George Springer base hit into a Little League home run. pic.twitter.com/pOO7L0YvHl— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2026
The play was scored a triple for Springer and an error to Ewing. But one could argue Soto also deserved an error for badly misplaying a ball that could have very well been a bloop single, or even an out had he gotten the perfect jump on it.
As fate would have it, one run ended up deciding the victor of Monday’s Mets-Blue Jays contest. Toronto escaped with a 2-1 win over New York, which lost for the 9th time in 10 games.