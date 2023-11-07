Justin Turner atop 1 NL team’s free agent list

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner is one of the intriguing names to hit free agency this offseason. Could one NL contender be ready to pounce?

On Friday, Turner declined his player option to return to the Boston Red Sox for the 2024 season. The 2-time All-Star could have exercised an option to return to Boston for $13.4 million. Instead, he will receive a buyout worth $6.7 million and the freedom to choose his next destination.

The Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly have Turner “atop their wish list.” According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the D-Backs “desperately want a third baseman” and are keen on pursuing Turner to fill that void.

Third base was arguably the Diamondbacks’ weakest link last season. Four different players — Emmanuel Rivera, Josh Rojas, Jace Peterson, and Evan Longoria — played at least 35 games in the hot corner. None of them had a Wins Above Replacement (WAR) rating higher than 0.5.

Turner played in 146 games for the Red Sox last season. He was one of Boston’s best hitters, finishing with a batting average of .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. Turner’s RBI tally was second only to All-Star Rafael Devers.

However, Turner was only inserted as a third baseman in 7 contests. The veteran played a majority of his games as either the team’s designated hitter (98) or first baseman (41).

Turner’s lack of starts at third could simply be due to the presence of Devers. But Turner also turns 39 later this month and is about a year older than Longoria. He probably does not have much more mileage left beyond a couple of seasons.

The Diamondbacks, fresh off a World Series run, would be making a win-now move if they do sign Turner.