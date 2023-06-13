Justin Turner has nice gesture for Yankees broadcaster after foul ball mishap

Justin Turner is trying his best to make amends for his (really) foul ball over the weekend.

Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was on the receiving end of an errant foul off the bat of the Boston Red Sox slugger Turner during Saturday’s game. The foul ball made a beeline for Sterling in the broadcast booth and struck him in the forehead (though fortunately, Sterling only suffered minor bleeding).

You can see the in-booth video of the moment that Sterling was struck here.

Suzyn Waldman, Sterling’s broadcast partner, revealed that Turner had a nice gesture for Sterling after the mishap. Turner actually autographed the offending ball for Sterling and included the funny message, “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe!”

Here is Waldman’s Instagram post about it (where Sterling was sporting a Band-Aid on his forehead, which matched with a Band-Aid on the baseball).

That was a thoughtful move from the multi-time All-Star Turner, who had no way of controlling where that ball ended up. It is also a nice change from what we are used to seeing (which is Turner trolling members of the media).