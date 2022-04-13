Ken Griffey Jr. goes viral for his amazing Zoom background

Even at 52 years old, Ken Griffey Jr. is still moving the culture.

The iconic Baseball Hall of Famer went viral this week for his incredible Zoom background. Griffey was on a call with MLB writer Ryan Fagan, who shared a pic of Griffey’s background featuring his many Gold Glove Awards.

Spoke with Ken Griffey Jr. this morning. His Zoom background is stellar. pic.twitter.com/apjmBLAlmj — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) April 12, 2022

Griffey, who played in Major League Baseball for 22 seasons, actually won more career Gold Gloves than are visible in his background. He took home a whopping ten of them during his MLB career, winning all ten consecutively from 1990 to 1999.

With his elite five-tool play and his trademark style as well, the 13-time All-Star Griffey will always be one of the coolest dudes in baseball history. That masterpiece of a Zoom background is just another reminder why.

Photo: Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former baseball player and Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. is honored during a special presentation during the Hank Aaron weekend before the Atlanta Braves game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports