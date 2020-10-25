Kenley Jansen roasted for comment after Game 4 loss

Kenley Jansen was roasted by Los Angeles Dodgers fans for his comment after the team blew Game 4 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

The Dodgers were up 7-6 in the ninth inning but lost 8-7 to the Tampa Bay Rays on a final play that included a comedy of errors.

Jansen pitched the ninth inning and got a strikeout, single, lineout, and then he walked Randy Arozarena to put runners on first and second with two outs. And then Jansen allowed a hit to Brett Phillips, who batted .196 in the regular season.

The Dodgers’ defense committed two bumbling errors on Phillips’ hit to allow the Rays the victory and give away the game.

Jansen tried to play the victim card after the game as if he had nothing to do with the loss.

“I didn’t give up one hard hit. What can I do?” Jansen asked after the game.

The comment was not well received by Dodgers fans, who promptly responded to the tweet by pointing out everything Jansen could have done.

For starters, many fans pointed out that Jansen failed to back up the catcher as pitchers are supposed to in situations like that. Just being behind the plate might have led Arozarena to reconsider heading home.

Fans pointed out that Jansen gave Phillips a very hittable pitch on a 1-2 count. Jansen also walked Arozarena and missed his 2-2 pitch by about a foot. Doing any of that differently/better might have led to a different result.

So what could Jansen have done? How about any of that, and not ask what he did wrong.

The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Sunday.

Photo: Ian D’Andrea/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0