Kevin Kiermaier has message for Blue Jays after being hit by pitch

Kevin Kiermaier has a simple message for the Toronto Blue Jays after they hit him with a pitch on Wednesday.

Kiermaier was hit in the middle of the back by a pitch from Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 7-1 win over Toronto (video here). The plunking was retribution for Kiermaier taking a scouting report card the Jays dropped on the field on Monday.

So, what does Kiermaier think of it all? He said that the Blue Jays hitting him was a “weak move.”

More importantly, his message is that he wants to see the Blue Jays in the playoffs.

Kiermaier told us post-game that he hopes the Rays play the Blue Jays in the playoffs. "I hope we play those guys. I really do." https://t.co/1WIgPQIKjU — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 22, 2021

Tampa Bay is the AL East leader, while Toronto is battling for a wild card spot. The Blue Jays would need to win one of the wild card spots and then win the wild card game to match up with Tampa Bay in the ALDS. It is conceivable that that happens, but that’s on the Jays to keep winning.

Kiermaier would completely support Toronto doing all that because he wants to see them again and exact revenge on the field.