Look: Kevin Pillar has two black eyes after being hit in face

Kevin Pillar looked as beat up as you would expect follow Monday’s incident, but he sounded more upbeat than you might imagine.

Pillar was hit by a pitch in the face from Jordan Webb in the New York Mets’ win over the Atlanta Braves. Pillar went down immediately in pain and exited the game.

The Mets outfielder suffered multiple nasal fractures in the incident. Despite the injuries, he spoke with the media on Tuesday.

Pillar actually said he felt good and was looking forward to recovering.

"I feel real good. I feel lucky, just kind of excited to start this recovery and get back to doing what I like doing" – Kevin Pillar pic.twitter.com/inxfX3cN2Z — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2021

He also said he felt concerned for Webb, who seemed shaken by the incident.

"I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself" Kevin Pillar talked with Jacob Webb and told him to stay confident in his game despite last night: pic.twitter.com/8fBsgNwLvZ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2021

Pillar is batting .247 with a .661 OPS this season but looking forward to his return. He needs to undergo some plastic surgery, which can’t take place until after swelling dissipates. The recovery after the surgery may take around two weeks. Pillar likely will be out a few weeks, which is much better than how it could have been.