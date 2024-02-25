Kiké Hernandez reportedly deciding among 4 MLB teams

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez has narrowed it down to a Final Four.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday that the veteran utilityman Hernandez is choosing among four finalists to sign with in free agency. They are the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Minnesota Twins.

Hernandez, 32, was a World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and then returned for a second stint with them at last year’s trade deadline. He hit .237 overall last season with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs in 140 total games. Hernandez also has experience at seven positions in the field but mainly operates as a center fielder and/or middle infielder.

The righty-hitting Hernandez would be a strong addition for any of those four teams, especially with his clutch hitting and overall elite vibes. As for a potential favorite of the four, it may be this one that Hernandez has been linked to for over a month now.