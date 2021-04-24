Video: Fan gets respect from OF Kole Calhoun after stealing catch

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun found himself in a tough spot when he had to battle a fan for a foul ball during Friday night’s game. Calhoun didn’t make the catch, but he certainly helped create a memorable moment instead.

The Diamondbacks right fielder was pursuing a foul ball and reached into the stands to try to make the catch. He found himself up against a young Atlanta Braves fan who reached up and caught the ball without even getting up out of his seat.

Calhoun looked stunned for a moment, then simply congratulated the fan on the catch.

We've got an all-time moment right here pic.twitter.com/PCPXNN47hu — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 24, 2021

Calhoun knew enough that he couldn’t claim interference, as the ball was clearly in the stands. After all, the kid barely moved to make the grab. At that point, all you can do is laugh.

The kid deserves all the credit here. The ball came right to him and he caught it on the fly without thinking. You’ll see a lot of people do far worse with far less of an excuse.