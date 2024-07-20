Famous bat dog retires after 6 seasons with minor league team

A very good girl is hanging up her paw protectors.

Layla, the bat dog for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers, on Friday retrieved her last bat.

Layla retrieves her last bat 🥹 The 13-year-old bat dog of the Phillies Single-A affiliate Clearwater Threshers is retiring after six years pic.twitter.com/coS7jvZ6j4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 20, 2024

Layla is now 13 and has been retrieving bats for the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate for six seasons. She got the gig after her owner sent a video to the Threshers in 2018 showing Layla retrieving a beer for him from the refrigerator. They asked if the owner could train her to retrieve bats, and the rest is history.

Since then, she has retrieved bats at games. Layla retrieved bats for two innings during Friday’s Threshers game. Her owner has decided it’s best for her to retire since she is slowing down. Layla’s sister apparently is a candidate to replace her.