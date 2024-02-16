Lenny Dykstra out of ICU after suffering stroke

Lenny Dykstra is out of the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a stroke this week.

The official X account for Dolan’s Bar in Ridley Park, Pa. posted a video on Wednesday to reveal that Dykstra had suffered

“Nails has suffered a mini-stroke,” the man said of Dykstra. “His family is around him at the moment. Hopefully everything goes well. He’s in good spirits. He’s doing decently.”

Some serious news about our good friend @LennyDykstra… our thoughts and prayers are with him now as I'm sure all of Philly and NY will be. pic.twitter.com/9QbDaMn3wt — Dolan's Bar – The Most Delco Bar (@DolansBar) February 14, 2024

On Thursday, the New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that Dykstra is out of the ICU and resting comfortably in a Los Angeles hospital.

Former Mets stars Darryl Strawberry and Kevin Mitchell told the Post that they spoke to Dykstra, who recognized them. Mitchell said that Dykstra is likely to remain hospitalized into next week.

The 61-year-old Dykstra played in MLB from 1985-1996 and had memorable stints with both the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The player formerly known as “Nails” helped the Mets win the World Series in 1986 — their last championship. He received MVP votes that year. The gritty outfielder was traded to the Phillies in 1989 and made three All-Star teams with them. He also won a Silver Slugger award in 1993, the same year he led the league in hits (194), walks (129), runs (143) as well as at-bats and plate appearances. He finished second in NL MVP voting that year while leading the Phillies to the World Series.

Nails batted .285 and stole 285 bases during his memorable career. He offered power, patience and speed out of the leadoff spot.

Since retiring, Dykstra has had numerous legal and financial issues. He has filed for bankruptcy and also served time in federal prison.