Little Leaguer goes viral for his awesome ‘dream job’

A Little League player went viral on Wednesday after receiving attention for his “dream job.”

It’s almost time for the Little League World Series, which means ESPN has been airing games from the region tournaments that feed winners to Williamsport, Penn. In a Midwest Region game Wednesday, Missouri player Brody Jackson from Webb City Little League received attention.

He had been asked to name his dream job and answered “chicken nugget taste tester.”

Definition of a dream job 😅 pic.twitter.com/ffpeK3gtCa — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2022

What a legend.

Man, wouldn’t we all love that job? That would be living the dream.

The last time a Little League player went viral like that was four years ago, and it was Big Al who hits dingers.