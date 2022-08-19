Little Leaguer progressing in recovery from falling off bunk bed

There is good news in Easton Oliverson’s recovery.

Oliverson on early Monday morning fell off the top bunk of a bunk bed inside the dormitories where players stay while competing in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa. He fractured his cheek and skull and underwent emergency surgery.

Days after the scary incident, Oliverson, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League All-Star team, is showing positive signs in his recovery.

Oliverson was able to get out of a chair and take some steps with the help of medical personnel.

Oliverson’s family said on an Instagram page that Easton has been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular hospital room.

“He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful. At this time, we would like to ask specifically for prayers of understanding and peace for Easton as he comes to learn of and accept the situation that he is now in,” the family wrote.

Snow Canyon, which is the first team from Utah to make the Little League World Series, has a replacement player for Easton. The replacement player is Easton’s younger brother Brogan.