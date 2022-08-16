Little Leaguer undergoes emergency surgery after falling from top bunk

A Little League World Series player was hospitalized on Monday after suffering serious injuries from falling off the top bunk in the Williamsport, Pa. dormitory complex.

Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for Snow Canyon Little League out of Utah, which is representing the Mountain Region in the US. Oliverson was in a top bunk in the dorms where the Little Leaguers stay while competing in the event.

Oliverson fell out of the bed early Monday morning and hit his head, fracturing his cheekbone and skull. Thankfully a teammate woke up from the noise and alerted people, so Oliverson was airlifted to a childrens hospital.

Oliverson’s father Jace shared on Facebook that his son punctured an artery, which caused bleeding on his brain, and needed a piece of his skull removed.

Oliverson is in the intensive care unit but appears to be doing well.

“Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away,” Oliverson’s family said in a statement. “Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress.

“One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more.”

Jace, who is also an assistant coach on the team, shared earlier Tuesday that Easton hadn’t yet come out of his coma and was using a breathing tube. But the 12-year-old’s body was apparently responding well.

Just traded some texts with Easton’s father. He told me Easton isn’t awake yet and is using a breathing tube. “They’ve turned down the oxygen and his body is responding.” He’s continuing to ask for prayers — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 16, 2022

Snow Canyon is set to play Friday in its first game at the Little League World Series.