Little Leaguer had savage comment about meeting Juan Soto

A Canadian Little League player had a savage comment about the prospect of meeting New York Mets star Juan Soto.

Soto and the Mets were participants in Sunday’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., which gives Little League World Series participants a chance to get up close with MLB players. As such, Little Leaguers were often asked about players they particularly wanted to meet, and Soto was a frequent answer.

Misha Lee, a pitcher and first baseman for the Canadian team representing Vancouver’s Little Mountain, felt differently. After his Australian counterpart named Soto, Lee was not nearly as excited.

“Eh, he’s kind of overrated,” Lee said of Soto. “He’s alright.”

Lee eventually said he would prefer Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. That makes sense considering Vancouver’s geographic proximity to Seattle.

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets during the offseason, a number that would raise expectations for anybody. The criticism started to mount after he got off to a relatively slow start, which did not help matters. The Mets’ recent struggles have not helped either.

Soto is still hitting .251 with 30 home runs, and we’re guessing most Little Leaguers would not turn down the chance to meet him. Still, he is clearly not everybody’s favorite.