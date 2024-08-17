 Skip to main content
Livvy Dunne shows off her full Paul Skenes costume

August 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Olivia Dunne smiles

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Skenes was not at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, but girlfriend Livvy Dunne did what she could to compensate for that.

Dunne did appear at the event on Saturday, but she went above and beyond in terms of how she looked while doing it. She dressed in a full Skenes uniform, and even wore a fake mustache.

Still, Dunne left no doubt who was actually underneath the disguise. Skenes probably couldn’t pull off a gymnastics routine.

Skenes and Dunne have been dating since 2023, when both were athletes at LSU. While Dunne still is, Skenes has since become an All-Star in his first MLB season. Dunne, as one would expect, has been hugely supportive of her boyfriend’s career. This is taking it to a unique new level, though.

