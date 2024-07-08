Livvy Dunne makes big announcement

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne just finished her senior year, but she has another year of eligibility and will be using it.

In an announcement video posted Monday, Dunne revealed that she will be returning to LSU for a fifth year on the gymnastics team.

“There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there’s something about being part of a team that made school history. No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU,” Dunne said in the video.

Dunne is one of a handful of athletes that does not actually have much to gain by leaving school. She has previously said she makes over $1 million in NIL deals, with some estimates putting the number significantly higher than that. Her visibility popularity on social media is only going to keep growing, and it does not hurt that she’s dating an MLB All-Star.

This means Dunne will return to try to defend LSU’s gymnastics national championship, which she helped the team bring home in April.