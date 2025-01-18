Rival player has perfect response to Dodgers adding Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki’s decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers is not great news for the team’s NL West rivals. At least one of them, however, seems to be trying to make the best of it.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had the perfect reaction to the news that Sasaki had agreed to sign with the Dodgers. Without any further context, Webb posted a GIF on X of the Monstars from “Space Jam” with the implication that they represent the Dodgers.

The Monstars are, of course, the all-conquering bad guys in the film. They do lose in the end, though the Giants do not exactly have prime Michael Jordan to lean on. They even lost one of their stars to the Dodgers earlier in the offseason, though they have been active in trying to add talent as well.

Sasaki is already highly accomplished in Japan and still only 23. He joins a rotation that also includes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. It’s easy to see why Webb might not be feeling too great about having to compete in the same division as them right now, though he certainly is not backing down.