MLB star’s brother to be promoted by Mets

The New York Mets are looking to a rather familiar last name to bolster their chase for an NL Wild Card spot.

The Mets are calling up Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., according to multiple reports. Acuna is expected to provide speed and versatility off the bench during the stretch run.

The Mets are promoting Luisangel Acuna, a source confirms, to give them more flexibility off the bench. Move was apparently in the works before Francisco Lindor left last night’s game with back soreness. Acuna brings speed and versatility the Mets like. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) September 14, 2024

The Mets received Acuna when they traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers last season. He hit .258 with seven home runs and 50 RBI at Triple-A this season, but perhaps most relevantly, he stole 40 bases in 131 games.

The Mets are in a tough battle with the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. They enter play Saturday one game up on Atlanta with 15 games to go.