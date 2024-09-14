 Skip to main content
MLB star’s brother to be promoted by Mets

September 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
The New York Mets are looking to a rather familiar last name to bolster their chase for an NL Wild Card spot.

The Mets are calling up Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., according to multiple reports. Acuna is expected to provide speed and versatility off the bench during the stretch run.

The Mets received Acuna when they traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers last season. He hit .258 with seven home runs and 50 RBI at Triple-A this season, but perhaps most relevantly, he stole 40 bases in 131 games.

The Mets are in a tough battle with the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. They enter play Saturday one game up on Atlanta with 15 games to go.

