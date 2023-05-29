 Skip to main content
Former home run champ designated for assignment by Brewers

May 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Luke Voit smiling

Jun 22, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (59) reacts after hitting a triple during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A former MLB home run champion is looking for a new team after being designated for assignment on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers parted ways with first baseman Luke Voit on Monday after just 22 games. Milwaukee will subsequently have ten days to either trade or release him.

It was not long go that Voit was heralded as a shrewd find by the New York Yankees. He led the majors with 22 home runs in 56 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, but the Yankees ultimately let him go after he failed to repeat the performance in 2021. The Brewers added him before the season as a platoon option at first base with Rowdy Tellez, but in 74 plate appearances, he hit just .221 and failed to hit a single home run.

Voit still has some pop in his bat, but since he does not do anything else particularly well, he needs to hit home runs to have value. It has been downhill for him since the San Diego Padres traded him last year, a move that seemed pretty deflating for him even at the time.

