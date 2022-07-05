Madison Bumgarner went all-out with his Fourth of July look

Though not in full Uncle Sam outfit with James Brown singing “Living in America,” Madison Bumgarner still looked very patriotic on Monday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander emerged from the dugout prior to his team’s Fourth of July game against the San Francisco Giants with quite the look. Bumgarner had an American flag draped around his shoulders as he came out for pregame introductions. Check it out.

Repping the red, white, and blue. pic.twitter.com/EY0hJMRjY7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 4, 2022

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that most other players had red, white, and blue socks or cleats for the game. Bumgarner decided to take it a step further however.

Soon to be 33, the former World Series MVP Bumgarner has been known as a character throughout his career. But that look might be even better than the one that Bumgarner sports during off days.