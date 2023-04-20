 Skip to main content
Diamondbacks set to part ways with Madison Bumgarner

April 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Madison Bumgarner in his Arizona uniform

Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner reacts in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally called time on Madison Bumgarner’s tenure with the organization.

The Diamondbacks designated Bumgarner for assignment on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The move means that the Diamondbacks have ten days to trade or release him, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Considering Bumgarner is still owed roughly $34 million through 2024, the chances of any team trading or claiming him are essentially zero.

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona prior to the 2020 season. It did not work out for either side. The one-time ace posted a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts for Arizona, going just 15-32. He allowed seven runs in three innings on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals in what will be his final start for the Diamondbacks, bringing his ERA on the season to 10.26 in four starts. He also directed a rather embarrassing outburst toward one opponent during the outing.

Bumgarner was one of the game’s best pitchers at one time, but the 33-year-old struggles to hit 90 mph anymore and is clearly not the same pitcher that he once was. Some other team may take a chance on him once he clears waivers just because of his track record, but his best days are clearly behind him.

