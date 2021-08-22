Man found dead at Citi Field after fall in stadium

A man was found dead at Citi Field in Queens, New York on Friday night after falling from the second floor in the stadium, police say.

Media outlets reported on Saturday about the death. Police say the man suffered “from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position.”

At this point it is unclear whether the fall was accidental.

There was a Dead & Company concert at the stadium on Friday. It’s unclear whether the fall took place before or after the concert.

The man who fell was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Photo: Richiek/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0