Marcus Stroman issues apology after berating Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman lost his temper during his latest start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the score tied at 1, Stroman loaded the bases to start the bottom of the 5th inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Stroman induced a ground ball from Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that looked like a double play in the making. The Yankees got the out at second but second baseman Gleyber Torres’s throw to first was too late to double up Guerrero.

Another run scores and the Yanks don't turn the double play and Stroman is pissed pic.twitter.com/xoUpFQ1x2i — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2024

Stroman was fuming that Torres took too long to release his throw to first. The Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead on the play and ended the inning with a 3-1 advantage.

“F–k! Throw the f—ing ball!” Stroman appeared to say in the aftermath of the force out.

But after Stroman’s blow-up, the Yankees bats started to come alive. The Bronx Bombers scored six runs in the top of the sixth — including a two-run homer from Torres. Stroman made sure to congratulate his teammate after the blast.

Gleyber goes yard 🙌 pic.twitter.com/POy8hAgRLy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2024

Stroman was the first guy on the step to congratulate Gleyber pic.twitter.com/6mBfz3epCT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2024

The Yankees offense was on fire the rest of the way en route to a 16-5 win.

After the game, Stroman apologized for losing his cool via a post on X.

“The squad went crazy today. Love to see it. Raw emotion and passion are part of the game,” wrote Stroman. “When you care deeply…frustrations come into the light. That’s on me for losing my cool. I have to be better. Truly love this team and will always compete at the highest level for my brothers. On to the next!”

The squad went crazy today. Love to see it. Raw emotion and passion are part of the game. When you care deeply…frustrations come into the light. That’s on me for losing my cool. I have to be better. Truly love this team and will always compete at the highest level for my… — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 29, 2024

Stroman’s record improved to 7-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA across 17 starts.