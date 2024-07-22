Mariners fan has classy gesture for Yordan Alvarez

A Seattle Mariners fan had a very classy gesture for Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez after Alvarez’s historic day Sunday.

Alvarez hit for his first career cycle Sunday against the Mariners. He singled in the first, homered in the fourth, tripled in the sixth, and finished the effort with an eighth inning double. The home run was particularly impressive, a massive shot that hit the facade of the upper deck in Seattle.

The home run ball wound up falling back down into the lower deck, where Mariners fan Amy Franz got her hands on it. On X, Franz said she was eager to make sure the baseball gets to Alvarez, writing that it’s “worth more to him than me being as he hit for the cycle” and tagging both the Astros and the Mariners to help get the ball to him.

Dear @astros @Mariners I have Yordan Alvarez Home Run Ball. It’s worth more to him than me being as he hit for the cycle. Please find a way for me to get it to him. pic.twitter.com/VQhLLVrJ0S — Amy Franz (@ichimeterlady) July 21, 2024

Sometimes players have to trade autographs or memorabilia in order to get home run balls back from fans, though some fans are pretty lenient. Alvarez may well do that here, but it does not sound like he’s being asked to, which is pretty neat.

The Mariners won Sunday’s game 6-4. Not only did Franz get to see a bit of baseball history, but her team won as well.