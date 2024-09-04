Mariners fans in shambles after brutal walk-off loss

The Seattle Mariners’ postseason chances are slowly slipping away. Their loss Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics has Mariners fans losing hope that their team can turn things around.

The Mariners and A’s were tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the 9th inning at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Instead of sending out closer Andres Muñoz, Seattle used reliever Trent Thornton to try to force extra innings. Thornton got his first man out but allowed the next two batters to reach base. Athletics outfielder Seth Brown then smacked a ground ball up the middle to score the walk-off RBI for a 3-2 A’s win.

SETH BROWN DOES IT. ANOTHER A'S WALK-OFF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DlYORfnLh7 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 4, 2024

It’s the second night in a row that the Athletics have come back to walk off the Mariners in the bottom of the 9th.

Mariners fans on X all but waved the white flag on their chances of tracking down the Houston Astros for the division title.

The Mariners are making me physically sick. This season cannot end soon enough. From ten up to this. — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) September 4, 2024

Coming back daily to Mariners games after swearing I was done. pic.twitter.com/ozb6vu09fz — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) September 4, 2024

This team is absolutely terrible.

I can't wait until the season is over

Absolute torture for Seattle fans

Unacceptable

Embarrassing

Just depressing baseball @Mariners pic.twitter.com/3quy45YLus — Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) September 4, 2024

With the loss, the 69-70 Mariners fell below .500 for the first time since April. It’s been a steep decline for a team that once held a 10-game lead over their division rivals just a handful of weeks back.

The Mariners are now 6.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West with 23 games left on their schedule.