Mariners fans in shambles after brutal walk-off loss

September 3, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Seattle Mariners hat

Aug 14, 2013; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Seattle Mariners hat in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ postseason chances are slowly slipping away. Their loss Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics has Mariners fans losing hope that their team can turn things around.

The Mariners and A’s were tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the 9th inning at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Instead of sending out closer Andres Muñoz, Seattle used reliever Trent Thornton to try to force extra innings. Thornton got his first man out but allowed the next two batters to reach base. Athletics outfielder Seth Brown then smacked a ground ball up the middle to score the walk-off RBI for a 3-2 A’s win.

It’s the second night in a row that the Athletics have come back to walk off the Mariners in the bottom of the 9th.

Mariners fans on X all but waved the white flag on their chances of tracking down the Houston Astros for the division title.

With the loss, the 69-70 Mariners fell below .500 for the first time since April. It’s been a steep decline for a team that once held a 10-game lead over their division rivals just a handful of weeks back.

The Mariners are now 6.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West with 23 games left on their schedule.

Seattle Mariners
